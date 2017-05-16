AFL WAG Jessie Murphy caught at centre of ugly rumours after husband's sledging incident.

AFL footballer Marc Murphy has defended his wife, model Jessie Murphy (nee Habermann), after on-field sledging “overstepped the mark”.
St Kilda footballers admitted to making derogatory comments during Saturday’s match towards the Carlton captain, though did not say if they were about a rumoured relationship between Ms Murphy and former footballer Wayne Carey that both parties strongly deny.
The comments, which Mr Carey denied were about him, sparked a massive brawl between the two sides at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne.
On Monday, Mr Murphy addressed the incident and the “highly inappropriate” comments that followed.