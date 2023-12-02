A year ago, Jessica accepted a lift from a stranger outside a pub. Then she vanished.

On November 28, 2022, Jessica Zrinski stopped by a friend's house in Sydney's south west, before making a quick visit to her grandmother's house, just one street away.

The 30-year-old said goodbye, and then walked alone through Bossley Park towards Club Marconi. But she never made it to the club, if that's where she was going. Instead, she got into a blue station wagon, in the car park of a hotel on Mimosa Road at Greenfield Park. She was never seen again.

"Jess was in a good mood," Zrinski's aunt Robyn Tuza tells Mamamia. "No issues were reported to me or her uncle when talking about Jess on that night. We do not know her plans or where she was going."

Watch the trailer for True Crime Conversations. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Gone without a trace.

Zrinski was a creature of habit, says Tuza.

"Jess always contacted her grandmother. She stayed between her grandmother's and (her friend's) house and the week she went missing, (her friend) assumed Jess was taking time out at her grandmother's, and her grandmother thought Jess was with (her friend).

"It wasn't until (her friend) came looking for Jess a few days later that alarms were raised."