An Australian resident, iced coffee and a murder that maybe never happened.





The 2016 trial of former Sydney-based graphic designer Jessica Wongso was an Indonesian media spectacle.

It was likened to the O.J. Simpson trial's notoriety in the US; broadcast live on television and spoken about non-stop for the five months it played out.

Wongso was found guilty of poisoning one of her best friends by putting cyanide in her iced coffee at a cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia in broad daylight.

The only problem? She might not have done it.

What happened?

On January 6 2016, Mirna Salihin, 27, went to meet her friends, Jessica Wongso and Juwita "Hani" Boon, for coffee at the Olivier Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Wongso, also 27, arrived an hour early for their catch-up and ordered a Vietnamese iced coffee for Salihin as well as two cocktails.

After drinking her coffee, Salihin experienced convulsions and began frothing at the mouth. Staff at the cafe rushed to her aid, while Wongso stood there.

Salihin died on the way to the hospital.

Wongso was declared a suspect on January 29, and was arrested the following morning. She was charged with premeditated murder.

Indonesian police claimed the coffee Salihin drank contained cyanide, a fast-acting substance that is traditionally known as one of the deadliest poisons.