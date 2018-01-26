'When you see me out and about with my kids, please don’t assume that I need your help.'

Motherhood brings with it so much anxiety and fear, I worry constantly that I’m not doing enough with or for my kids, and that I allow them too much screen time or too much sugar. But these things don’t bother me nearly as much as knowing that one day, they are likely to experience pain because of me.

The pain I’m talking about is the one that aches more than physically being hurt, it’s the emotional pain that I’m referring to.

You see, I look different – I’m not like other mums.

And let’s be honest, kids can say things that hurt. And it’s these hurtful words that I fear the most as a mother.

I was born missing my left arm. I’m now 33 years old so I’ve had many years experience with strangers passing negative comments. Or worse, when I’m the subject of their points and stares. I’m now immune to the verbal and non-verbal attacks based on my differences. I know all too well just how much it can hurt to have unwanted attention about something I have no control over.

But my children are yet to understand how utterly hurtful a person’s tongue can be.

A lack of education and awareness about disabilities often leads adults to perpetuate stereotypes unknowingly.