Jessica Simpson made exactly zero sense during her Ellen DeGeneres interview.

Jessica Simpson has never really be known for her eloquence, but she pushed the adorably ignorant schtick a bit too far while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

The awkward, exasperating interview started with talk of pregnancy and mermaids tumbling from the singer’s mouth and ended up with her putting her foot in it, by seemingly dismissing DeGeneres’ eight-year marriage to Portia De Rossi.

The host had asked the mum-of-two a simple enough question: how long she’d been with her husband Eric Johnson.

“Seven years now. Well, coming on seven years. Well actually, seven. It’s a long time. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a seven-year relationship. Other than with a woman. Well, not that kind.”

You mean the kind of relationship Ellen is in with a woman right now, Jessica?

The ever-charming DeGeneres chose to take the comments in her stride and press on with the interview, but not before giving the camera this look:

While that was arguably the low-point, the interview hadn't begun all that well, with Simpson sharing with the world that she had an IUD as she sat down (because she'd been pregnant during her last two times on the show, apparently.)

"Very exciting! I’m not pregnant on your show. Oh gosh, no. We have an IUD, it’s ... nothing gonna get in that uterus."

The 36-year-old then launched into what was probably supposed to be a funny anecdote abut her daughter Maxwell's birthday party and the mermaid-costumed women in her pool, but ended up being largely incoherent.