A woman who stabbed and killed her abusive ex-partner on the street outside her parents’ Sydney home has been found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Jessica Silva, 24, stood trial in the NSW Supreme Court, over her attack on James Polkinghorne, 28, at Marrickville in May 2012.

Silva had ended her four-year relationship with Polkinghorne, two months before his death.

During the trial, the defence detailed a history of domestic violence, including physical abuse, death threats and threats of serious violence.

In a recorded telephone call days before the incident, Polkinghorne told Silva, “I’ll kill youse all, I’m telling ya. I’m not f***in’ joking.”

The jury was told James Polkinghorne became paranoid and aggressive when he used drugs including ice, which he was also selling.

At the time, Polkinghorne was a suspect in the murder of another man, Nikolas Argiropoulos, and was under police surveillance.

Many of the text messages and phone calls recorded as part of this investigation were used in evidence at Silva’s trial.