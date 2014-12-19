Jessica Mauboy has chopped off her hair.

Images: Instagram (@jessicamauboy1)

With just a week left of the year, we figured all the Major Haircuts of 2014 were done and dusted. Lauren Conrad chopped her beachy waves for the first time in years, Emma Stone went short and blunt, and Lara Bingle captivated the nation with her chin-grazing ‘Bingle Bob’.

Frankly, it was giving us whiplash, and we were thinking all the big changes would wind down come Christmas.

Well, it seems we were very mistaken, because Jessica Mauboy – she of the beautiful, glossy, mermaid-like long hair – has just gone and got herself a lob. Jess isn’t even the first to do so today – actress Elizabeth Olsen has one too.

On closer inspection, it turns out the talented 25-year-old’s hair has been getting gradually shorter and lighter throughout the year. Here’s what it looked like two months ago:

But now Jess has gone all the way.

Today, the singer shared a new photo on Instagram, showing off a significantly shorter and choppier cut styled by popular Sydney hairdresser Renya Xydis, who has created a number of beautiful styles in our The Chop series.

"Thank you Renya for my new hair! I haven't stopped flicking it around!" Jess wrote.

What else can we say? It's a lob worthy of a chart-topping star. Nicely played, Jess and Renya. Very nicely played indeed.

Check out Jess' new hair, and the rest of the celebrity styles we're obsessed with:

Who has great hair right now?

Jessica Mauboy

Elizabeth Olsen

Sarah Wilson

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet

Freida Pinto

Katy Perry

Kate Middleton

Gwen Stefani

Sam Hair

Jessica Rowe is back to blonde

Margot Robbie

Emma Lung

Alexa Chung

Myf Warhurst

Rashida Jones

Kate Upton

Jessica Alba Jessica Alba

Sarah Hyland

Julianne Hough

Lauren Conrad. Lauren Conrad's bob.

Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna. Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Zoe Foster Blake.

Hilary Swank.

Tammin Sursok.

Nicole Kidman.

Ellen Page.

Cara Delevingne.

Margot Robbie.

Lauren Conrad.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

Lily Collins

Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

Beyonce

Britney Spears

Elle Fanning.

Julianne Hough.

Kaley Cuoco.

Alanis Morissette

Selena Gomez

Rita Ora.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried

Megan Fox.

Allison Williams.

Zosia Mamet.

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Chenoweth

Dianna Agron.

Lena Dunham.

Emma Stone.

Evangeline Lilly.

Leila McKinnon

January Jones

Rita Ora

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Julia Roberts

Kate Mara.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Kelly Osbourne

Elle Fanning

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner

Alexa Chung.

Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore

Tara Moss.

Tori Spelling

Megan Washington

Whitney Port

Jessica Rowe

Lucy Durack.

Kylie Gillies

Emma Roberts.

Jennifer Aniston

Emma Stone

Rumer Willis

Rita Ora

Kristen Stewart

Lara Bingle

Lily Cole

Mindy Kaling

Melissa McCarthy

Bar Refaeli

Iggy Azalea

Kaley Cuoco

Anna Kendrick

Nicky Minaj

Lady Gaga.

Anna Paquin.