Jessica Mauboy has chopped off her hair.

Images: Instagram (@jessicamauboy1)

With just a week left of the year, we figured all the Major Haircuts of 2014 were done and dusted. Lauren Conrad chopped her beachy waves for the first time in years, Emma Stone went short and blunt, and Lara Bingle captivated the nation with her chin-grazing ‘Bingle Bob’.

Frankly, it was giving us whiplash, and we were thinking all the big changes would wind down come Christmas.

Well, it seems we were very mistaken, because Jessica Mauboy – she of the beautiful, glossy, mermaid-like long hair – has just gone and got herself a lob. Jess isn’t even the first to do so today – actress Elizabeth Olsen has one too.

On closer inspection, it turns out the talented 25-year-old’s hair has been getting gradually shorter and lighter throughout the year. Here’s what it looked like two months ago:

But now Jess has gone all the way.

Today, the singer shared a new photo on Instagram, showing off a significantly shorter and choppier cut styled by popular Sydney hairdresser Renya Xydis, who has created a number of beautiful styles in our The Chop series.

"Thank you Renya for my new hair! I haven't stopped flicking it around!" Jess wrote.

What else can we say? It's a lob worthy of a chart-topping star. Nicely played, Jess and Renya. Very nicely played indeed.

Check out Jess' new hair, and the rest of the celebrity styles we're obsessed with:

Who has great hair right now?
Jessica Mauboy
Elizabeth Olsen
Sarah Wilson
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
2014-12-17_9-05-31
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.
