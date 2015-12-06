Are you watching Jessica Jones? You should be.

She’s a hard-drinking, PTSD-suffering private eye. And a superhero.

Meet Jessica Jones, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and namesake of Netflix’s newest binge-able show.

Asked why Krysten Ritter wanted the role of Jessica, the actress told New York Magazine that she was inspired by the way showrunner Melissa Rosenberg saw her.

“She never really talked about Jessica as gender first. She never wrote the character as gender first. It’s always character first, which I loved right away,” Ritter said.

“She pointed out at one point, “You don’t hear anyone ever saying, ‘white male superhero.’ You just say ‘superhero.’ But for a girl, for some reason, it’s ‘female superhero’.”

Check out actress Krysten Ritter chat about Jessica Jones’ superpowers. (Post continues after video.)

“That really resonated with me and how she approached the character, and the kind of integrity that she has. And she always talked about this show like a gritty drama.”

Jessica Jones is not your average superhero show. It is a “gritty drama”. There’s no costumes, no altruistic drive, and a whole lot of drinking, sex and law-breaking.

That’s important, because “not liking comic books or superhero things” is not a reason to go past this show.

Hate costumed do-gooders with cheesy one liners? So does Jessica. By the time we meet her, she’s done the traditional superhero thing, and it got her into a whole lot of trouble.

So instead she’s hung out her shingle working as a private detective with serious sass. The Veronica Mars comparisons are inevitable, but Jessica is a Veronica Mars from the darkest timeline.