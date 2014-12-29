Jess Hart got new hair for Christmas.

Image: Instagram

From the look of things, the festive season has been a pretty glamorous affair for Australian model Jess Hart.

Not only has the Victoria’s Secret Angel been getting her Christmas spirit on in Cannes, in the beautiful French Riviera, but she’s also scored a brand new haircut – complete with a fringe.

Our cry-free guide to cutting a fringe

Yes, that’s right, Jess has deviated from the standard (and, we suspect, contractually obligated) Victoria’s Secret Angel hair – long, wavy, highlighted, no fringe. Will her wings be clipped for this naughtiness? Only time will tell.

The 28-year-old’s gorgeous new style made an appearance on Instagram in this very sweet family Christmas snap:

On closer inspection, however, it seems Jess' fringe was chopped in about two weeks ago, just in time to star in an upcoming Portman's campaign.

Regardless of when it happened, we 'Hart' her new look.

Get a better look at Jess' fringe, and the other celebrity styles we're obsessed with, in this gallery:

