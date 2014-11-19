beauty

Jessica Alba was a brunette. Now she has blonde hair.

Image via Getty

Jessica Alba did things to her hair, with a new style and colour that proves she can pull off just about anything. And that we’d love her in anything.

THE FIND: Priceline have 40% off makeup today. Yes, today. Details here. 

The 33-year-old actress uploaded an Instagram video of her transformation from rich chocolatey brown to ash blonde with lighter tips and highlights.

Jessica hashtagged her video #hairmagic, and having seen the final result, we’re not about to disagree.

Jessica Alba goes blonde
During
After
After
After
Before
After
Before
Before
The final look

Stylists Johnny Ramirez and Anh Co Train from the Beverly Hills-based Ramirez Tran Salon were responsible for the Sin City actress’ new look – and the trio found some time afterwards to snap some cute group photos.

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland just dyed her hair blonde

Jessica is just one of a number of celebrities who have swapped their dark hair for light in the past year, including Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Kim Kardashian.

Jessica with her stylists Anh Co Tran and Johnny Ramirez (image: Instagram)

Getting from a colour as dark as Jessica’s chocolate to one as light as ash, is no task for the inexperienced hair colourist. Going from really dark to really light in one go can damage your hair, especially if bleach is involved. What's better is to ask your hairdresser to gradually lighten your hair with foils, or by going a few shades lighter at a time.

Another style to try on your way from dark to light is the ombre trend, like Jessica now has.

What style do you think Jessica should try next?

Jessica's isn't the only celebrity hair that has us talking at the moment. Check out these eye-catching styles:

Who has great hair right now?
Lady Gaga.
Iggy Azalea
Kelly Osbourne
Bar Refaeli
Alexa Chung.
Kimbra.
Anne Hathaway.
Tammin Sursok.
Selena Gomez
Kylie Gillies
Allison Williams.
Tara Moss.
Kristen Stewart
Melissa McCarthy
Kristen Chenoweth
Mandy Moore
Megan Fox.
Whitney Port
Kim Kardashian.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Leila McKinnon
Rita Ora
Anne Hathaway
Megan Washington
Elle Fanning
Margot Robbie.
Nicole Kidman.
Lily Collins
Kaley Cuoco
Beyonce
Behati Prinsloo.
Anne Hathaway
Julia Roberts
Amanda Seyfried
Lena Dunham.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Lauren Conrad.
Taylor Swift
Emma Roberts.
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Kaley Cuoco.
Jennifer Aniston
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Lorde.
Julianne Hough.
Lucy Durack.
Mandy Moore.
Anna Paquin.
Taylor Swift
Ellen Page.
Amanda Seyfried
Beyonce.
Nicky Minaj
January Jones
Sienna Miller
Rita Ora.
Zoe Foster Blake.
Kylie Jenner
Lily Cole
Evangeline Lilly.
Elle Fanning.
Dianna Agron.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Emma Stone.
Emma Stone
Tori Spelling
Lara Bingle
Alanis Morissette
Hilary Swank.
Mindy Kaling
Rita Ora
Zosia Mamet.
Anna Kendrick
Britney Spears
Rumer Willis
Sienna Miller
Jessica Rowe
Kim Kardashian
Julianne Hough
Kate Mara.
Cara Delevingne.
Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???