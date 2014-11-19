Jessica Alba was a brunette. Now she has blonde hair.

Image via Getty

Jessica Alba did things to her hair, with a new style and colour that proves she can pull off just about anything. And that we’d love her in anything.

THE FIND: Priceline have 40% off makeup today. Yes, today. Details here.

The 33-year-old actress uploaded an Instagram video of her transformation from rich chocolatey brown to ash blonde with lighter tips and highlights.

Jessica hashtagged her video #hairmagic, and having seen the final result, we’re not about to disagree.

Jessica Alba goes blonde

During

After

After

After

Before

After

Before

Before

The final look

Stylists Johnny Ramirez and Anh Co Train from the Beverly Hills-based Ramirez Tran Salon were responsible for the Sin City actress’ new look – and the trio found some time afterwards to snap some cute group photos.

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland just dyed her hair blonde

Jessica is just one of a number of celebrities who have swapped their dark hair for light in the past year, including Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Kim Kardashian.

Getting from a colour as dark as Jessica’s chocolate to one as light as ash, is no task for the inexperienced hair colourist. Going from really dark to really light in one go can damage your hair, especially if bleach is involved. What's better is to ask your hairdresser to gradually lighten your hair with foils, or by going a few shades lighter at a time.

Another style to try on your way from dark to light is the ombre trend, like Jessica now has.

What style do you think Jessica should try next?

Jessica's isn't the only celebrity hair that has us talking at the moment. Check out these eye-catching styles:

Who has great hair right now?

Lady Gaga.

Iggy Azalea

Kelly Osbourne

Bar Refaeli

Alexa Chung.

Anne Hathaway.

Tammin Sursok.

Selena Gomez

Kylie Gillies

Allison Williams.

Tara Moss.

Kristen Stewart

Melissa McCarthy

Kristen Chenoweth

Mandy Moore

Megan Fox.

Whitney Port

Kim Kardashian.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Claudia Karvan

Sarah Harris

Leila McKinnon

Rita Ora

Anne Hathaway

Megan Washington

Elle Fanning

Margot Robbie.

Nicole Kidman.

Lily Collins

Kaley Cuoco

Beyonce

Behati Prinsloo.

Anne Hathaway

Julia Roberts

Amanda Seyfried

Lena Dunham.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Lauren Conrad.

Taylor Swift

Emma Roberts.

Lauren Conrad. Lauren Conrad's bob.

Kaley Cuoco.

Jennifer Aniston

Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna. Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.

Rita Ora

Lena Dunham

Julianne Hough.

Lucy Durack.

Mandy Moore.

Anna Paquin.

Taylor Swift

Ellen Page.

Amanda Seyfried

Nicky Minaj

January Jones

Sienna Miller

Rita Ora.

Zoe Foster Blake.

Kylie Jenner

Lily Cole

Evangeline Lilly.

Elle Fanning.

Dianna Agron.

Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).

Emma Stone.

Emma Stone

Tori Spelling

Lara Bingle

Alanis Morissette

Hilary Swank.

Mindy Kaling

Rita Ora

Zosia Mamet.

Anna Kendrick

Britney Spears

Rumer Willis

Sienna Miller

Jessica Rowe

Kim Kardashian

Julianne Hough

Kate Mara.