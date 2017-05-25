Jesinta Franklin on why she rejected husband Buddy's first request for a date.

They took everyone by surprise with a secret wedding in November last year, but Jesinta Franklin and husband Buddy’s love story almost didn’t happen.

The model, David Jones ambassador and former Miss Universe actually rejected the footballer’s initial advances.

W⚡️⚡️KENDS w// YOU ❤️ A post shared by JESINTA. (@jesinta_franklin) on Dec 11, 2016 at 10:39pm PST

“Five years ago, he got my number off someone and then he just started messaging me. And I was like, ‘Um, I’m not dating at the moment. I’m dating my career’,” she told Beauticate.

“Cringe! Oh my God, I can’t believe I said that. Back then, as soon as I came back from competing at Miss Universe I hit the ground and the years following were insanely busy. Weekends were none existent and I never took any holidays. I was so busy I couldn’t imagine fitting in any dating.”

Fast forward a few years later and the pair crossed paths again – but their first date didn’t exactly go to plan.

“My first date with Buddy was a green tea at The Crown hotel bar [in Sydney]. I was thinking, I really need a drink, and the waiter came over to take our order and Bud was like ‘A green tea’,” she recalled.