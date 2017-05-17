Jesinta Franklin shares behind the scenes tutorial for her gorgeous glowing makeup look.

Jesinta Franklin has revealed what it takes to create the dewy makeup and smokey eyes she wore to the Sydney Fashion Week’s Bec and Bridge show on Tuesday.

The David Jones model, with help from her makeup artist Norman Gonzales, showed Instagram followers the steps to create the dreamy look in the behind-the-scenes tutorial.

The first step? Creating the smokey eyes before applying foundation.

It’s a tip we should all know by now as the easiest way to ensure any excess powder can be easily wiped away, but Jesinta’s makeup artist has as a way of making the process even more foolproof.

His secret weapon is to use moisturising eye pads, placed above the cheeks to catch any excess powder.

Before using a $105 Dior eyeshadow palette to give Jesinta gorgeous bronze smokey eyes, Norm applied a MAC Paint Pot eye primer ($35).

Next we see Norm create “full fluffy brows” using $39 Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows brow gel.

The makeup artist shares that he likes to apply foundation with a dense synthetic brush and advises people to apply the makeup with dabs, not strokes.

“Don’t drag the brush because you’re actually just moving the foundation around,” he says, before blending the makeup using Napoleon Perdis Pro Makeup Sponge ($9).

Next was a “soft” contour, then a gold highlighter to Jesinta’s upper cheek.

The model, who said she was feeling “under the weather” and suffering dry lips, then exfoliated her lips with a soft silicone brush before applying lippy and heading off to sit front row at the show.