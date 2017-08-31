Jesinta Franklin shares just how much Hollywood tape it took to pull off her tuxedo look.

On Wednesday night, Jesinta Franklin attended the AFL All Australian Awards night in Melbourne to celebrate husband and Sydney Swans player, Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin’s selection into the 2017 All Australian Team.
She got dressed up, wearing a black tuxedo-style Dion Lee dress and some bloody impressive stiletto sock boots. And by all accounts, the pair had a pretty lovely night.
Taking pride in her husband’s achievements, the 26-year-old model posted an image from the event of herself and her husband standing side-by-side, giving fans an insight into their relationship.