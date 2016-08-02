Jesinta Campbell dished out the best relationship advice, and it's nothing to do with love.

She may be engaged to one of the highest profile AFL players in Australia, but that doesn’t mean the former Miss Universe Australia relies on him for everything.

In fact, the 24-year-old says she is determined to always put her independence first.

Sunday’s in bed ???????? ???? @maxmoments @tobimakeup A photo posted by JESINTA CAMPBELL (@jesinta_campbell) on Jul 31, 2016 at 5:26am PDT

Speaking to The Herald Sun, the model says she doesn’t rely on anyone else to support her.

“That’s how I’ve always been since I left high school. Yes, I have a fiance, and all of that, but, to this day, I support myself independently, and financially,” she said.