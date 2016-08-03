We'd never be able to commit to Jesinta Campbell's bedtime.

You know how Jesinta Campbell is so radiant it’s like she has an invisible army of helpers shining tiny magical torches on her at all times?

Well… it turns out that isn’t a thing that happens. At all.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, it’s been made abundantly clear the 24-year-old works damn hard for her modelling pay cheques.

In the lead up to tonight’s David Jones spring/summer launch, the department store’s ambassador has completely cut alcohol and refined sugar from her diet.

Oh, she’s also been hitting the gym six times a week. Yes, six times. Every single week.

“Over a four-week period you do feel [the extra sessions] and you start to remember the times you only did four to five a week and thought you were doing it easy,” she said.