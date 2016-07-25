The $9.69 beauty staple Jesinta Campbell swears by.

Jesinta Campbell Instagram

Handbag essentials

“I don’t carry many beauty essentials with me as I try to keep things as low maintenance as possible. I only wear mineral makeup on my days off and I have it in my handbag in case I have somewhere to go after the gym. I use Nude by Nature. It’s a no-fuss beauty staple of mine. I always have a lip balm on me too. I really like Go-to Skincare’s Lips! balm ($15), it’s another beauty staple that I carry everywhere with me – hydrated lips are a must.”

“I also carry a rose water spray on me when I travel, it can be any particular brand, it’s always nice for a freshen up and leaves your skin feeling dewy. Coconut oil is a great budget beauty product because it has so many uses: hair masks, moisturiser, you can put it in your bath tub with some essential oils and use it on your lips if they are dry.

Fragrance and facials

“I love fragrances and I usually use a mix between perfumes and essential oils. I love anything from Tom Ford and my favourite is Jasmine Rouge ($325). I also love Miss Dior by Dior ($300) – it’s so sweet and feminine. If I am wearing essentials oils I love Rose Geranium. I also have a few mixes I’ve had made up which I use before going to bed or catching a flight. If I am going out I like to wear Tom Ford Black Orchid ($250) or Miss Dior.

Watch: Four reasons to carry a face mist with you. Post continues after video.

Treatments

“I do like a good microdermabrasion. With all the makeup I wear for work I feel like it really gives my skin a good clean. If I get the time I do this once every couple of months. Other than that I love a good regular facial, with a steam, exfoliation and a mask – it’s so relaxing.”

The night routine

“I am absolutely a ‘get home, wash all my make up off’ kind of girl. I double cleanse after wearing makeup too. I use Olay Total Effects Foaming Cleanser ($9.69) first followed by the Cream Cleanser ($9.69). The double cleanse leaves my skin feeling extra clean and fresh. I love radiant, makeup free skin so I like to get my makeup off as soon as I get home.