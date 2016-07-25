The $9.69 beauty staple Jesinta Campbell swears by.

As a model, TV presenter, lifestyle website founder, candle collection creator, health junkie, David Jones ambassador and the new face of Olay – we trust whatever comes out of Jesinta Campbell’s mouth when it comes to beauty. The 24 year old walked Mamamia through her entire beauty routine – from morning to bed time – and the products she depends on to deliver results.
Morning routine
“First thing I do when I wake up is splash my face with warm water. My morning beauty regimen starts when I get out of the shower after the gym. I like to cleanse my face, then apply a toner and the Gentle Day Cream ($32.99) from Olay Total Effects. I have to wash my hair everyday especially after working out. I like using Aveda and there is a Wella hair mask ($30.38) that I got from Valonz [hair salon] that I have been using once a week. My hair is much more healthier and shinier after using it.”
Makeup regimen
“I only apply makeup if I have meetings during the day. Otherwise I am pretty much fresh-faced, I wear lots of makeup for work so on my days off I like to keep my skin free from makeup so it can breathe. I am hopeless at touching up my makeup during the day. If a lipstick doesn’t last me all day, I won’t wear it. I try to keep things as simple as possible when it comes to beauty.” (Post continues after gallery.)