Jesinta Campbell blinds bargain hunters with her new engagement bling.

Lance “Buddy” Frankin liked it so he put a ring on it. A really big, diamond one.

Jesinta Campbell obviously liked the ring, so she’s putting it on display. At every chance she gets.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram over the weekend and A Current Affair viewers got a good look at the 23-year-old’s new bling when she was interviewed for a segment on Tuesday night.

The Getaway presenter was guiding us through the Boxing Day bargains on offer at David Jones, BUT ALL WE COULD DO WAS LOOK AT HER HAND.

We suspect this sparkler cost a little more than $89.97.

I’m sorry, did you say bargains? ALL I CAN DO IS STARE AT YOUR BLING.

It seems the bell will not be the only thing ringing at the Boxing Day sales on Friday.

