Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Jerusalem terror attack victims named

The victims of a horrific terrorist attack inside a Jerusalem synagogue have been named.

Two Palestinians armed with axes and a handgun burst inside the synagogue in the Har Nof area of West Jerusalem.

They set upon the worshippers, hacking four to death and wounding another eight before being shot dead by police.

The men have been names as British passport holder Avraham Shmuel Goldberg and three who held American citizenship, Kalman Zeev Levine, 55, Moshe Twersky, 59, and Aryeh Kupinsky, 43.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, vowed to hit back with a “heavy hand” and immediately convened a meeting of the security cabinet to discuss future measures.



2. Immigration Minister cuts off access to Australia for refugees in Indonesia.

The government has made it more difficult for refugees to enter the country by changing the ability of asylum seekers in Indonesia to be eligible for resettlement.

Immigration Minister Scott Morrison announced yesterday that asylum seekers who registered with refugee agency UNHCR in Indonesia on or after 1 July 2014 would no longer be eligible for resettlement.

The changes should cut the movement of asylum seekers to Indonesia, said Immigration Minister Scott Morrison.

“While nine of 10 months of 2014 have passed without a successful people-smuggling venture to Australia, we know smugglers continue to encourage asylum seekers to travel illegally to Indonesia for the purpose of seeking resettlement in Australia,’ Mr Morrison said in a statement.

“These changes should reduce the movement of asylum seekers to Indonesia and encourage them to seek resettlement in or from countries of first asylum,” he said.

Australia will continue to resettle some refugees who registered with UNHCR in Indonesia before 1 July 2014.

Fairfax Media reports that Refugee Council of Australia chief executive Paul Power said the decision was “absolutely outrageous.”

“This will put Indonesia under even more pressure,” he said.

“This a clear message that Australia does not care about its regional neighbours.”

3. Will the pill be made available without a script?

A proposal to make the pill available over the counter without a script is set to come before the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s Advisory Committee on Medicines and Chemicals Scheduling.

News Limited report that the plan would mean women could obtain the pill from a pharmacist but would need to fill in a questionnaire about family history of heart problems, hypertension and stroke.

The plan has been opposed by the AMA who sat that doctors need to be involved as the pill can cause strokes.

4. Woman dies after fall from cliff top

A woman has fallen to her death from a cliff top while camping with her partner near Mermaid Pools, south-west of Sydney, police say.

The 38-year-old woman’s body was found at the base of a cliff.

Her partner called police about 8.30 last night to say she had fallen.