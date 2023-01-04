Four days into the New Year, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is currently fighting for his life in a Nevada hospital bed.

The 51-year-old, who is known for playing Hawkeye in the Avengers, suffered a "traumatic injury" after plowing snow near his home in Reno, in the US, on New Year's Day.

That morning, Renner was reportedly helping a stranded motorist when the accident occurred.

"He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who said she is friends with Renner, told the Reno Gazette Journal.

"He is always helping others."

The father-of-one, who was the only one involved in the incident, was later airlifted to hospital.

On Monday, Renner's publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement he was in a "critical but stable condition" in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries".

The statement went on to thank the "incredible doctors and nurses looking after him" on behalf of his family.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Fellow actors have also been sharing messages of support for Renner on social media.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way," his fellow Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

DC Studios co-CEO director James Gunn also shared his well-wishes writing, "My heart is with @jeremyrenner," on Twitter.