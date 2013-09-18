MIA: Why this woman's new job could kill babies.

By MIA FREEDMAN

The media love Jenny McCarthy. Love her.

She’s blonde, hot, poses for Playboy every couple of years and – unlike most female celebrities who look like her – is willing to say controversial things to get attention. She’s also prepared to be a bit wacky.

Like the time she did this:

The Jenny McCarthy wiki page describes her as a model, actress and author and as of this week, the new co-host on America’s biggest daytime talkshow, The View. And some people fear this will lead to the death of children. Something not nearly as far-fetched as it initially sounds.

In a powerful article on Salon.com titled: Dear ABC, Putting Jenny McCarthy on “The View” will kill children journalist Alex Pareene argues that Jenny McCarthy isn’t just quirky. She spreads lies that hurt people.

Because here’s the other thing you should know about Jenny McCarthy: she’s the world’s most famous and out-spoken anti-vaxxer. She believes – loudly, stridently, unshakably – that vaccines gave her son autism and she uses every media opportunity to say so.

There is not a single scientist, researcher or medical professional in the world who agrees with Jenny McCarthy. There’s not a single credible study to back up her claim. And yet she continues to make it. Repeatedly.

In fact she describes herself as an activist says it’s her mission to ‘educate’ the world about the ‘dangers of vaccines’. And the media continue to help her do this by inviting her to be interviewed on their TV programs, putting her on their magazine covers and now, giving her a daily audience of millions of receptive women on a live, unscripted show.

In his Salon article, Alex Pareene writes:

Vaccines don’t cause autism. Vaccines, instead, prevent disease. Vaccines have wiped out a score of formerly deadly childhood diseases. Vaccine skepticism has helped to bring some of those diseases back from near extinction. Children have actually died as a result. Vaccine skepticism isn’t just some “alternative viewpoint” that is stupid but ultimately harmless, like “detoxing” or 9/11 trutherism. Parents have been convinced by McCarthy and the people she works with and promotes. They have forgone vaccination for their children. The result has been the recurrence and spread of preventable diseases. It’s incredibly irresponsible for a broadcast television network to think Jenny McCarthy should be on television — in a position where her job is to share her opinions — every day. It should seriously be a major scandal.

On The View, it’s now Jenny McCarthy’s job to share her opinions every day with an international audience of hundreds of millions of women. Many of them are mothers or soon-to-be mothers.