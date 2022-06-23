"They’re my favourite duet partner of all time." Jennifer Lopez's blended family life.

At a gala for the LA Dodgers Foundation this week, Jennifer Lopez introduced her 14-year-old twin, Emme Muniz, with gender neutral pronouns for the very first time.

Lopez referred to Emme as her 'favourite duet partner' and joked about how difficult it is to get the teen to perform with her.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t," the superstar told the huge crowd.

Watch: The trailer for JLo's new Netflix documentary, Halftime. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

"So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Lopez shared some photos of the duet to Twitter, showing Emme in a bright pink matching short set.

They performed a cover of Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years' as well as a section of 'Let's Get Loud' and Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA'.

The pair performed together previously at the Super Bowl in 2020.