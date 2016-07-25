Jennifer Lopez just invented the 'naked jumpsuit'.

The “naked dress” has become a mainstay of red carpet fashion. Featuring flesh-baring cut outs and plunging-to-the-point-of-concerning necklines and splits, it’s been spotted on just about everyone from Beyonce to Jesinta Campbell, with a fair few Kardashians in between.

Now Jennifer Lopez has just trumped them all.

Celebrating her 47th birthday with a sold-out performance and exclusive VIP after-party attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris, Lopez took the concept one step further with a new invention. Behold, the “naked jumpsuit”.

About last night… Pre birthday turn up!! @balmain [email protected] A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2016 at 5:26am PDT

Rocking a Balmain number specially customised for her, Lopez gives a whole new meaning to the term birthday suit.

Not only does she look incredible, she’s also managed to give a trend, that was steadily losing its shock factor, a new twist. (Post continues after gallery.)

The most talked about Naked dresses

Beyonce. Met Gala 2015. Image: Instagram