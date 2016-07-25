fashion

Jennifer Lopez just invented the 'naked jumpsuit'.

The “naked dress” has become a mainstay of red carpet fashion. Featuring flesh-baring cut outs and plunging-to-the-point-of-concerning necklines and splits, it’s been spotted on just about everyone from Beyonce to Jesinta Campbell, with a fair few Kardashians in between.

Now Jennifer Lopez has just trumped them all.

Celebrating her 47th birthday with a sold-out performance and exclusive VIP after-party attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris, Lopez took the concept one step further with a new invention. Behold, the “naked jumpsuit”.

About last night… Pre birthday turn up!! @balmain [email protected]

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2016 at 5:26am PDT

Rocking a Balmain number specially customised for her, Lopez gives a whole new meaning to the term birthday suit.

Not only does she look incredible, she’s also managed to give a trend, that was steadily losing its shock factor, a new twist. (Post continues after gallery.)

The most talked about Naked dresses
Beyonce. Met Gala 2015.Image: Instagram
Kim KardashianImage: Getty
RihannaImage: Getty
Bella HadidImage: Getty
Ciara BBMAImage: Instagram
Jennifer LopezImage: Getty
what is this year's Met Gala theme
Beyonce and Jay Z at the MET gala. Image via Getty.Beyonce and Jay Z at the 2015 Met Gala. Source: Getty.
Beyonce Met Gala 2016Image: Getty
MadonnaOh, Madonna. Never change. Image via Getty.
Beyonce. Met Gala 2015.Image: Instagram
RihannaImage: Getty
rihanna cfda dress
RihannaImage: Getty
kim-and-jlo-bootyImage: Instagram
Jennifer LopezImage: Instagram
JLO birthday dressImage: Instagram
Bella HadidImage: Getty

We’re talking completely sheer sides and back with a few thin chocolate brown panels of modesty. The essential accessory to a piece like this? Confidence — something Lopez had in spades.

After her official performance on stage, the Jenny from the Block singer did an impromptu dance and a 360-degree show of the jumpsuit on Snapchat with Calvin Harris.

Image: Snapchat/CalvinHarris

You can bet that there are no granny undies going on here...

While just as risque-looking, the "naked jumpsuit" does have some serious advantages over its free-flowing cousin.

There's no up-skirt situation to worry about and your, erm, private parts are much better guarded should a rogue gust of wind blow your way.

Watch: Remember Bella Hadid's thigh high Jessica Rabbit moment at Cannes? Post continues after video.

You can perform on stage like Lopez, dance or even cartwheel to your heart's content, knowing everything is safe and contained.

Bring on J-Lo's 48th celebrations.

Image: Instagram/@jlo.

What do you think of the 'naked dress' trend?

