1. Jennifer Lawrence (your imaginary BFF) opens up about anxiety and her ‘unhappy’ childhood.

“I was a weirdo,” Jennifer Lawrence reveals in an interview for US Vogue. “I wasn’t picked on or anything. And I wasn’t smarter than the other kids; that’s not why I didn’t fit in. I’ve always just had this weird anxiety. I hated recess. I didn’t like field trips. Parties really stressed me out. And, I had a very different sense of humor.”

Lawrence was placed into therapy and heavily medicated as a teenager and it wasn’t until she left school and began acting her parents saw a change in her.

“‘We’re paying for therapy and all this medication, and we don’t need it when she’s here,” Lawrence recalls a conversation she overheard her mother say to her father on the phone. “She’s happy.”

On her impending stardom:

“I’ve never said this before,” she says, “because there is no way to say it without it being completely misunderstood, but ever since I was really little, I always had a very normal idea of what I wanted: I was going to be a mom and I was going to be a doctor and I was going to live in Kentucky. But I always knew”—here she lowers her voice—“that I was going to be famous. I honest to God don’t know how else to describe it. I used to lie in bed and wonder, Am I going to be a local TV person? Am I going to a motivational speaker? It wasn’t a vision. But as it’s kind of happening, you have this buried understanding: Of course.”

3. Amanda Seyfried worried playing a porn star might ruin her career, poses topless.

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she worried that playing porn star Linda Lovelace in the upcoming biopic could ruin her career.

“This is the riskiest thing that’s happening in Hollywood right now,” Seyfried said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “The first thing you think about is that it could ruin my career.”

The admission comes at the same time as a series of topless shots of the actress in promotional stills from the film were released.

The 27-year-old has said she felt liberated filming the controversial nude scenes.

“It’s funny, because I felt liberated when I was doing it. I’m sure people that are very protective of me wouldn’t feel very comfortable with that, but it’s like, what’s the big deal? … Growing up I was made to feel nudity was wrong because everything was always censored in movies, and it was just like, why are we covering ourselves up?”

5. Oprah vs the shop assistant: round two.

The latest in the Pretty Woman-style saga involving Oprah Winfrey, designer handbags and racism is that the shop assistant has accused the 59-year-old talk show host of lying.

“I would never say something like that to a customer. Really never,” the unidentified shop assistant told Switzerland’s SonntagsBlick newspaper.

“I don’t know why she is making these accusations. She is so powerful and I am just a shop girl. I don’t know why someone as great as her must cannibalise me on TV.”

Winfrey said she asked a clerk to see a $US38,000 Tom Ford bag behind a glass case but was refused by the shop assistant who told her “”You won’t be able to afford that one.”

Um, we’re pretty sure that Oprah’s motto of ‘living your best life’ does not include telling fibs.