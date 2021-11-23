Jennifer Lawrence and the danger of being Hollywood's 'Cool Girl'.

Jennifer Lawrence knows people are sick of her.

In 2015, she was the highest paid actress in Hollywood. By 2018, she had almost completely retreated from the public eye.

She hung up her 'Cool Girl' boots, ceased taking on roles, and stopped giving interviews.

Over the past few years, she's had time to reflect on her quick ascent to Hollywood's Golden Girl and her even faster descent into the "unlikeable woman" club.

She blames oversaturation for the tide turning against her.

"I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right," she told journalist Karen Valby, for a profile published in Vanity Fair this week.

"If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn’t she run?' ... I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."

She's right, there was a time when Lawrence was everywhere.

She rose to fame early, landing the role of 17-year-old Ree Dolly in the critically acclaimed 2010 film Winter's Bone. Part coming-of-age, part mystery-thriller, Winter's Bone made waves in the industry and quickly established Lawrence as an actor who could take on the meatier roles.

At 20 years old, she landed the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, a move which established her as the highest-grossing action heroine of all time.

She went on to star in Silver Linings Playbook, Serena, House at the End of the Street, American Hustle and the X-Men franchise. Lawrence, still in her early to mid-20s at this stage, had more than proved herself to be a versatile performer, who dominated the best actress categories at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.