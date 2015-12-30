More from Jennifer Lawrence is JUST LIKE US (only with perfect hair and an Oscar) files.

The movie star hates New Year’s Eve. Why? Because, just like us, she always ends up “drunk and disappointed”.

Yep, New Year’s Eve is a huge anti-climax even for Lawrence, 25, who is probably spending the night with her bestie Amy Schumer on a yacht or something.

“I really hate it,” she told Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show recently, of the most overhyped night of the year.

“I’ve never had a good one — everyone’s chasing a good time and it’s always a disappointment. I plan on doing nothing, and then, if something lands in my lap… but I always end up drunk and disappointed. Drunk and Disappointed should be the title of my memoir!”

Would read.

And because Graham Norton’s great and plies his guests with wine, and also because Jennifer Lawrence is a terminal over-sharer, she also divulged some not quite necessary info about her stress symptoms.

“When I get stressed and exhausted, I just vomit,” she said.

“I was driving with my publicist the other day and had to roll down the window, and I puked all down the side of the car.”

So, here’s what we know about J.Law: she’s constantly falling over, frequently drunk, and a chronic puker.

You just have to love her.