From About a Boy to an older man: What we know about Jennifer Lawrence's past relationships.

Jennifer Lawrence celebrated her engagement party over the weekend, three months after confirming her art dealer boyfriend Cooke Maroney had popped the question.

The couple hosted a low-key garden party, with the 28-year-old Red Sparrow actress looking very bride-to-be in a blush gown from L.Wells Bridal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jillandjordan on May 13, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

And it makes sense, considering the actress has always said she “can’t wait to be married”.

The pizza-loving, clumsy Hollywood cool girl is also a bit of a hopeless romantic (with a JLaw twist, of course).

“I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f*** it up,” she told Vogue in 2015.

Before meeting her fiancé through best friend Laura Simpson, Lawrence’s relationships with other high profile stars were always big news for tabloids and fans.

Lawrence dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult (the boy from About A Boy and Tony Stonem from Skins) on and off for close to five years from 2010.

In November 2015, Lawrence admitted she felt lost after she and Hoult broke up. It was around the same time filming for The Hungers Games series wrapped.