From About a Boy to an older man: What we know about Jennifer Lawrence's past relationships.

Jennifer Lawrence celebrated her engagement party over the weekend, three months after confirming her art dealer boyfriend Cooke Maroney had popped the question.
The couple hosted a low-key garden party, with the 28-year-old Red Sparrow actress looking very bride-to-be in a blush gown from L.Wells Bridal.
And it makes sense, considering the actress has always said she “can’t wait to be married”.
The pizza-loving, clumsy Hollywood cool girl is also a bit of a hopeless romantic (with a JLaw twist, of course).
“I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f*** it up,” she told Vogue in 2015.
Before meeting her fiancé through best friend Laura Simpson, Lawrence’s relationships with other high profile stars were always big news for tabloids and fans.
Lawrence dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult (the boy from About A Boy and Tony Stonem from Skins) on and off for close to five years from 2010.
In November 2015, Lawrence admitted she felt lost after she and Hoult broke up. It was around the same time filming for The Hungers Games series wrapped.
Top Comments
Could you not just say, hey, Jennifer Lawrence got engaged and here’s some stuff we know about her new fiancé? Did we really need a run down of all the famous guys she’s dated in the past? Pretty sure a list of all my ex boyfriends is the last thing I’d want to read about when I’m newly engaged.
I hope we get an article like this for ALL female celebrities!
I'm DYING to know about all of their past relationships!