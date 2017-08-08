Yes, Jennifer Lawrence definitely broke up the perfect marriage of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

We all need to take a moment to acknowledge a universal truth.

Every marriage that has ever ended, did so because of a woman who was lurking.

Please allow me to explain.

News broke yesterday that Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, have separated after eight years of marriage.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt posted on Facebook.

Well, they weren't the only ones disappointed.

You see, their divorce was about us. "They looked perfectly happy on Instagram last month..." we reasoned. Everyone started yelling "LOVE IS DEAD", set fire to their romance novels and tossed their wedding rings out the window.

If a Hollywood couple who none of us know personally, decide to separate then what hope do any of us have?

But, pause.

This was never about Pratt and Faris. Marriages don't just end because two people fall out of love.

This never would have happened if it weren't for Jennifer Lawrence. Just take one look at her.