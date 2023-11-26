Jennifer Kesse vanished 17 years ago. A CCTV 'glitch' means she might never be found.

On the morning of January 24, 2006, Jennifer Kesse got ready for work in her Orlando, Florida apartment. That morning, however, she never arrived at work.

It was completely out of character for the 24-year-old financial analyst, so the alarm was raised by workmates and her family.

Building managers found the shower in Jennifer’s bathroom was still damp. Her make up strewn across the counter. Her work clothes laid out on her unmade bed.

But the situation offered no other leads, no other answers. Jennifer seemed to have vanished without a trace.

It’s been 14 years since Jennifer went missing, and her parents are continuing their never-ending search.

Drew and Joyce Kesse, Jennifer’s parents, believe the police at the time missed crucial information. For example, the new Nine West work shoes Jennifer had excitedly told her friends about, that would have matched the work clothes she’d laid out on her bed, were missing.

“We were a close-knit family. Always in contact with each other,” Jennifer’s father, Drew Kesse, told Dateline in a 2006 interview, already suspicious that information was being overlooked by investigators.

Jennifer’s family created the Facebook profile, Help find missing Jennifer Kesse, an active page followed by more than 8000 people, where the public is encouraged to share information and theories.