What happened when Spain's football chief kissed a player on the lips without consent.

Over the past month we have been caught up in the joy sparked by the Matilda’s heroic efforts during the FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil. It has been an incredible time watching on as a seismic shift in the way women’s sport is received takes place before our eyes.

At the very same time something very sinister took place.

As Spain celebrated their grand final win against England, star player Jenni Hermoso took the podium to receive her medal and bask in the glory. While the world watched on, Jenni accepted her prize and in a fleeting moment Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales grabbed her face and kissed her on the lips. It was non consensual and sparked an outcry from the public.

Hours later in an Instagram Live, Hermoso responded to the incident, saying: “I didn't like it. But what do I do?”

The very next day her tune seemed to change with a decided 180 degree turn on the incident. In a joint statement released by the Spanish football federation, the 33-year-old player said that the kiss was merely an innocent gesture of affection amidst the celebrations.

“It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings,” the statement read.

“The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude. A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important.”

The statement felt heavy handed, fraught with PR-speak platitudes downplaying the kiss. It was transparent and the public saw right through it.

In the days that followed, pressure began mounting against Rubiales. Amnesty International even weighed in on the incident and released an official statement condemning the football chief.