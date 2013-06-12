FLUFF: Brad Pitt eats Vegemite, does it wrong.

1. Um, Brad Pitt, you’re doing it wrong.

You might have seen the footage of The Project teamsters Carrie Bickmore, Charlie Pickering and Dave Hughes interviewing megastar Brad Pitt while he was here promoting his new movie World War Z in Sydney this week.

In case you missed it, in short they – understandably – came across a little starstruck during the interview and Brad Pitt ate Vegemite for the first time.

But Brad Pitt? You’re doing it wrong.

Everyone knows that as an Australian ambassador it’s your job to ensure visitors to our fine country DO NOT eat it by the spoonful (unless you really dislike said person) alas it’s not the hosts fault.

Watch Carrie Bickmore below running to find a cracker (um, was she going to swim ashore for it?) for Brad Pitt and well, he immediately asks for a beer to wash it down.

2. You won’t believe what Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar wants her daughter vaccinated against.

3. LOOK! Jennifer Hawkins honeymoons in Paris.

You may have heard that model and television host, Jennifer Hawkins recently married her beau of eight years, Jake Wall because well, that DRESS. And yet here we are several days later feeling the lull that comes after a celebrity wedding (*tongue firmly in cheek here*) but don’t despair we can stalk take a peak at Jen’s epic honeymoon via her Instagram account.

5. Glee star Jane Lynch separates from her wife.

Jane Lynch who plays cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on Glee has announced she is separating from her wife of three years, Lara Embry.

The 52-year-old actress met the 44-year-old psychologist at a fund-raiser in 2009 and married on Memorial Day in 2010.

“Lara and I have decided to end our marriage,” Jane told People magazine.

“This has been a difficult decision for us as we care very deeply about one another. We ask for privacy as we deal with this family matter.”

6. Former Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering has made his debut on stage as a Chippendale stripper at the ripe old age of 49. Check out the video of him in action here.

7. Fitzy and Wippa mock Miley Cyrus

Fitzy and Wippa, those pranksters over at Nova FM have posed in black Borat-style monokini’s identical to the one Miley Cyrus wore in a promotional image for her latest single, We Can’t Stop.