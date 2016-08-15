Jennifer Hawkins strongly backs a political figure many despise. Really, we shouldn't be that surprised.

Republican nominee Donald Trump has received a great deal of completely justified and frankly quite understated criticism throughout his political campaign. A number of big name celebrities have spoken out against the presidential hopeful, who says if elected, he’ll build a wall at the Mexican border to keep immigrants out, and cut public funding to abortion providers.

But former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins says she’s a big fan of Trump, who, of course, owns the Miss Universe Pageant, as well as Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph this week, Hawkins said of Trump: "He inspired me to keep going and follow my heart."

"He’s really passionate and really driven. He’s like, ‘What’s next?’ He prompts you to think, ‘All right, what is next?’"

Right.

This is also the man who most recently said that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton founded ISIS.

But, yeah. I'm sure he's super inspirational.

The respect Hawkins has for Trump appears to be mutual, with Trump telling 60 Minutes in 2011 that "Jennifer is the most beautiful Miss Universe that I've seen in many, many years."