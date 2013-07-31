Fluff: Jennifer Aniston on Brad Pitt years: 'I needed therapy.'

1. Jennifer Aniston: ‘I needed therapy.’



So Jennifer Aniston threw a dinner party at her house and let We’re the Millers co-star Jason Sudeikis, 37, interview her for Glamour magazine and casually mentioned that she should’ve had therapy around the time she was married to Brad Pitt.

On the advice she’d give herself in her thirties (Aniston was 36 when her marriage to Pitt ended) she said:

“Thirties. Go to therapy. Clean up all of the shit. Clean up all of the toxins and the noise,” Aniston said. “Understand who you are. Educate yourself on the self.”

She added, “You can undo a lot of things. If you’re not happy, you can become happy. Happiness is a choice. That’s the thing I really feel. Like with friends who refuse to get happy, who refuse to rise above the discomfort of where they’re at.”

"It's almost like your character Rose from We're the Millers," Sudeikis said of Aniston's stripper character in We're the Millers. "'This is all I deserve' kind of thinking. It's like, no, you deserve . . ." "You actually deserve to have a family," Aniston chimed in. "And once you meet yourself, and truly love yourself, then you attract that. And look — I mean, the two of us have found these two, beautiful, loving, open people." And on her eating regime for her character We're the Millers, Aniston says she owes it all to kale. "I was on a very like, you know, greens and vegetables and lean proteins and kale. When I really wanted to have a cheat day I had to have a kale chip," Aniston says.

In an interview on the US Today Show, hosts Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie spoke to Robin Thicke about how his controversial hit Blurred Lines has been widely debated for objectifying women. And just wait until you hear what he’s said now.

“I think that’s what great art does. It’s supposed to stir conversation, it’s supposed to make us talk about what’s important and what the relationship between men and women is, but if you listen to the lyrics it says ‘That man is not your maker’ — it’s actually a feminist movement within itself,” Thicke said.

Oh, no he didn’t.

Take a look at the interview:



So let’s get this straight, after he said the clip did “everything that is completely derogatory towards women” he’s now saying the song is actually a “feminist movement in itself?”

4. Lindsay Lohan has asked for MORE rehab time. Click here for the reason why.

5. Remember Ruthie from 7th Heaven? Well… she grew up.



Mackenzie Rosman who was best known as the youngest daughter, Ruthie Camden, on long-running series 7th Heaven, has stripped down for Maxim magazine.

Rosman,23, isn’t the only star from 7th Heaven to strip down, Jessica Biel posed topless for Gear magazine in 2000, when she was 17 years old – a move she later regretted.

Rosman was 9 at the time and remembers it being “a big deal” on set. “The magazine was banned on set, I think by orders of Aaron Spelling. I sneaked a peek at it, though. It was racy gossip amongst the women of 7th Heaven,” Rosman says.