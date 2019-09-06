After being abused by her father from age 4, Jeni developed over 2000 personalities.

Content Warning: This post discusses child abuse and may be triggering to some readers.
Symphony, a four-year-old girl, Ricky, an eight-year-old boy, and Muscles, a motorcycle-loving teenager, are all the same person.
These are the personalities which form part of Jeni Haynes’ “army of strangers”.
They are just three of the 2000 personalities which Jeni, 49, has created for herself as a coping mechanism for the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father, Richard Haynes.
When Jeni testified against her father in February for charges of sexual assault when she was aged between four and 11, Symphony, Ricky and Muscles all attended the court case.
In fact, it was the first court case of its kind in Australia where a person intended to testify with various different personalities.
Jeni has Multiple Personality Disorder, now called Dissociative Identity Disorder, where a person’s identity is fragmented into a number of distinct personality states called ‘alters’.
It is common for those who have this personality disorder to have been severely abused at a young age, like Jeni was, and to have developed multiple personalities as a coping mechanism for the traumatic experience.
Victims design the multiple personalities as a way to disconnect and separate themselves from the situation.
Top Comments
Thank You, Jennifer for telling your odious story, but one of resourcefulness, courage and hope for the rest of us. Your shrink, in my opinion, is absolute tops in his level of understanding of DID, but moreover in stating that it's a brilliant coping mechanism. I've said that for years, only to fall on deaf ears. Your academic journey reflects the brilliant person you were all along. I have a few degrees, but my cPTSD/DID, has made it impossible for me to concentrate, so poor job performance. I have begun EMDR.
So grateful for your story. Happy living! Rita Kelley
It's so horrible to think about the amount of times I've seen this condition just played for laughs and entertainment. To think that someone has suffered such abuse and trauma that they make up people in their heads to help them cope, to be their support network essentially, is so far from funny.