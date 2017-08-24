Jennifer Aniston: Being pregnant is not something to "finally" achieve.

It’s followed her around constantly, that word ‘pregnant’. In headlines and alongside photographs and during dinner-table conversations fuelled by gossip and the need to have something to say.

We all want actress Jennifer Aniston to have a desperate desire to fall pregnant.

People look at her face in magazines for signs she’s fighting back a deep, dark longing. The paparazzi watch her hands – are they reaching for her abdomen? They watch her stomach, is that… could that be… a bump?

Last year the Friends star lost her patience. She penned an article for Huffington Post (a rare step into the public fray for the typically private Hollywood star) saying she was tired of the gossip.

“The sheer amount of resources being spent trying to uncover whether or not I am pregnant points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children,” she wrote. “But we don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”