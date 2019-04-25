When Jayme Closs escaped in January after 88 days held captive, many rejoiced that her ordeal was over.

But as a group of women who also survived kidnappings say, it was only just beginning.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme was kidnapped and held hostage in a cabin for three months by 21-year-old Jake Patterson, after he shot Jayme’s father James, 56, and then killed her mother Denise, 46 on October 15 last year.

Elizabeth Smart talks about finding out Jayme Closs had escaped from her kidnapper for Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case. Post continues below video.

Video by Lifetime

According to authorities, Patterson kept her trapped under his bed for as much as 12 hours at a time.

Jayme had tried to escape at least twice before January 10, when she was successful. Jayme had fled the house when Patterson was out and was found by a woman – Jeanne Nutter – walking her dog.

She was thin with matted hair. Despite the below-freezing temperature, she was dressed in a light jumper and pants. No gloves, no coat. The shoes on her feet appeared to be several sizes too large – they belonged to Patterson.

She was free. Safe. Reunited with family.

But her life would never be the same.

Months on, seven women - all kidnapping survivors - have united for the first time ever to share personal advice for Jayme to help her move forward by sharing their own stories of survival.

Elizabeth Smart, who was held captive for nine months as a 14 year old, brought together the women for Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case which will air in the US this weekend.

"I remember hearing the news and thinking "She did it! Another one of us got away,"' Smart said in the trailer of the the show.