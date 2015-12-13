The story of baby Jaxon Buell is now known throughout the world.

He was born with a rare condition called Michrohydranencephaly, that still leaves many in the medical profession confused. Jaxon’s condition means that he was born with less than half of his skull, and he doctors predicted that he wouldn’t even survive birth.

Now, Jaxon is celebrating his second Christmas.

Watch the beautiful Jaxon say 'hello' to everybody. It is very, very cute.

Jaxon’s parents, Brittany and Brandon, have released photos of the 15-month-boy meeting Santa for the very first time and falling asleep in his arms.

Jaxon’s dad, Brandon wrote, “Jaxon had one of his best days ever today. He was in a great mood all day and got meet Santa for the very first time…Lots of snuggling, lots of talking, and he’s getting better each day with interacting and communicating with us, and now even playing with us. More big milestones for our little guy!”

Jaxon meeting Santa.