Multiple murders, cast deaths and a 'curse': The complicated history of the Power Rangers.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

For millennials, the Power Rangers was a staple of their childhoods.

By the early '90s, the Power Rangers was a booming American franchise built around a live-action superhero television series. It was actually based on a Japanese source material, Super Sentai, and followed a team of youths who were recruited and trained to morph into special rangers – superheroes that had special powers to overcome the bad guys.

It was a winning formula that the franchise has continued to use – consisting of 29 television seasons of 21 different themed series and three theatrical films released in 1995, 1997 and 2017.

The original series is what fans have always been most nostalgic about - starring David Yost (blue ranger), Austin St John (red ranger), Amy Jo Johnson (pink ranger) Walter Emanuel Jones (black ranger), Jason David Frank (green ranger) and Thuy Trang (yellow ranger).

But despite massive commercial success, the franchise has been overshadowed by a number of big scandals and tragedies. And there's been such a number of controversies that the concept of the 'Power Ranger curse' has emerged.

