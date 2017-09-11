Jason and Sarah received The Block's lowest ever score. This is why they "gave up". 

It was always going to be a challenge. Jason and Sarah’s master suite was the largest space contestants have ever attempted to transform in the history of Channel 9’s The Block.

They described it as a “week from hell” and didn’t have the room ready in time for the ‘reveal’ on Sunday night.

But when judges Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer handed down the lowest score in The Block history, the couple were taken aback, telling News Corp they’d had an “emotional week” sending their kids overseas so soon after the Manchester terrorist attack (the episode was filmed in June).

“The judges were very unimpressed, they found it arrogant and rude,” Sarah told News Corp. “They didn’t know what we had done all week, and that was really hard to hear.

“We knew we were going to cop a bad report from that, but we weren’t quite prepared for how bad it was. We had only just seen our kids off at the airport before the room reveal filming, and it was all very raw.”

“We had a pretty emotional day, and it was just another beating really.”