This bra does something awesome, but only when you bump boobs with your sister.

Do have a sister? STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING AND READ THIS IMMEDIATELY.

The Japanese have invented a bra that changes colour when you bump boobs with you sister.

You probably need to read that glorious piece of information again:

It’s a bra that changes colour, when you bump boobs, with your sister.

Designed by Triumph and inspired by the sisterly love in Frozen, the ‘Close Sisters’ bra can only be bought in pairs, and when those bras touch, their magic powers are activated and they miraculously change before your very eyes! Check it:

#sisterlove #sistermagic

Triumph said in a statement that they developed the bra because “…the depictions, in movies and the like, of sisters helping each other and becoming more confident, have moved all of Japan.”

And the obvious way to express that sisterly bond is to BUMP BOOBS ALL THE TIME.

If you’re not already on the phone to your sisters, maybe this informative video will kick you into gear:

Yeah – that’s actually what the outfit looks like in full:

Anyone with a sister needs to send this post to her immediately. Christmas is sorted.

