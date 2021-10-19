From 6000 to 100 cases in 2 months: Japan’s baffling coronavirus success story.

As borders open up and restrictions ease across the country, it's fair to say there's still a lingering air of uncertainty about the months to come.

But as we start getting out of the house and slowly returning to the things we love, we don't have to look too far to see a coronavirus success story.

Over in Japan, the country's capital city of Tokyo were recording a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 cases a day as they prepared to host the Olympics and Paralympics. However, they've now dropped off to below 100 cases a day. This is despite full nightclubs, packed bars and crowded trains.

So why did the cases drop? Well, no one really knows.

But experts say a few factors may have contributed to the sudden decline, including the country's vaccination uptake and widespread mask wearing.

As Australians start to enjoy new freedoms, here's everything we know about Japan’s baffling coronavirus success story.

What does COVID-19 look like in Japan?

Unlike Australia, as well as other places in Europe and Asia, Japan has never introduced a hard lockdown.

Instead, they've had a series of 'state of emergency' and 'quasi-state of emergency' orders, the last of which was lifted on October 1.

However, from October 1, it was reported that local and prefectural governments may still maintain certain restrictions, including restrictions around restaurants and nightlife.

Tokyo kept shortened business hours for food and beverage establishments for example, a restriction it's now considering lifting.

On Monday, Tokyo set a record when they totalled 29 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily figure all year.

It was also the tenth consecutive day that the new cases maintained below 100.

The country is getting prepared in case COVID-19 infections do increase.

On Friday, Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, said a preparedness plan would be compiled by early November which would include tougher limits on activities and require hospitals to provide more beds and staff for COVID-19 if case infections soar in a "worst-case scenario."