Jan Ruff O’Herne’s two daughters always found it peculiar how much their mother hated flowers.
“Don’t get me flowers,” she’d say before Mother’s Day or her birthday. “They’re such a waste of money.”
Eileen Mitton, Jan’s eldest daughter, reflected on her mother’s disdain for flowers in an episode of ABC’s Australian Story in 2007. In retrospect, she would come to understand why her mother, who she knew had been a prisoner of war, could not stand the sight of them.
They reminded her of the first night she was raped.
The Japanese had denied Jan her name, along with all the other women. Instead, they’d come to be known as different types of flowers – perhaps just another step in the dehumanisation of women whose entire identity had been reduced to a sexual repository.
Ruby Challenger calls her grandmother Jan a ‘strong woman’.
“She’s the most wonderful woman you’ve ever met, but tough. She’s incredibly creative… always doing something. And her faith is incredibly important to her,” Ruby told Mamamia.
When Ruby’s mother, Carol, was in her 40s, and preparing to board a plane to Alice Springs, her own mother Jan gave her a handwritten notebook.
The situation was a little unusual. Carol would not be gone for long and, along with her sister Eileen, was close to her mother Jan. She didn’t know a great deal about her mother’s past except that she had been a prisoner of some sort during World War II. Her mother didn’t talk about it much.
For the entire journey to Alice Springs, Carol did not stop crying.
“The air hostesses were asking what’s wrong,” Ruby said. Her mother was inconsolable.
“How can you tell your daughters, you know?” Jan would later say on Australian Story. “I mean, the shame, the shame was still so great. I knew I had to tell them but I couldn’t tell them face to face… so I decided to write it down.”
Ruby was five years old when the full extent of her grandmother’s wartime experiences were shared. In December 1992, the same year she told her friends and family for the first time, Jan attended the International Public Hearing on Japanese War Crimes in Tokyo and told a story she never thought she would.
I think one of the saddest facts of this is that it still happens in a lot of places- the attitude is no different. Recognition can go a long way to helping someone move on, just to make sense of things. The shame that the Japanese might feel in recognising that this did happen and apologising for it is nothing compared to the shame these women like jan have had to live with every day of their lives. It would be so hard to speak out about this experience and I applaud Jan (and the other women) who did this. They are amazing women and I’m beyond sorry to hear their experiences
This is a tragic, terrible story but one of incredible survival too.
One of the things that leaped out at me though was the additional burden endured by too many victimized women over the centuries.
"50 years, the “Comfort Women” maintained silence; they lived with a terrible shame, of feeling soiled and dirty. "
Female victims of sexual attacks are always made to feel that way - as if it was THEIR shame and THEIR fault.
It's mainly conservative and religious groups who enforce this shocking double standard. They can't handle sex in a healthy & normal way so even when it's corrupted, distorted and a feature of a violent attack - the violated female is made to feel as though she's "2nd-hand goods".
Appalling, witless & childish stuff.
If our society progresses away from the sexist, misogynistic, racist, fascist, ageist, homophobic, dimwitted inclinations of previous generations people will eventually see rape for what it is - a cruel, selfish, brutal & sadistic power-trip.
Female victims might be able to channel their feelings of loathing & unworthiness into a stronger, more positive attitude of "F#ck You Creep !"
That's much healthier.