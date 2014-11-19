Model Janice Dickinson claims Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her.

Trigger warning: This post discusses sensitive issues, including sexual assault and rape.

Former model Janice Dickinson has told Entertainment Tonight that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1982.

Since 2002, fifteen allegations of sexual assault and rape (including Janice’s) have been made against actor and comedian Cosby, 77.

Janice Dickinson told ET that Cosby called her up after she had come out of rehab in 1982 and flew her to Lake Tahoe, where he was performing. He invited her under the guise of ‘career advice’, according to Janice. They went back to her hotel room because “he’d given me wine and a pill.”

“The next morning I woke up, and I wasn’t wearing my pajamas, and I remember before I passed out that I had been sexually assaulted by this man… Before I woke up in the morning, the last thing I remember was Bill Cosby in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me. And I remember a lot of pain. The next morning I remember waking up with my pajamas off and there was semen in between my legs.”

When asked why she had waited until now to come forward, Janice said: “I’m doing this because it’s the right thing to do, and it happened to me, and this is the true story. I believe all the other women.”

As Mamamia reported earlier this week:

Since 2002, thirteen women have reportedly accused Cosby of rape. Cosby, now aged 77, settled a sexual assault law suit in November 2006 (a case in which 13 women had prepared to give evidence of their experiences), but in recent weeks, more details of his alleged conduct has come to light.

The count is now fifteen allegations.

Janice had some words to send to Cosby. “How dare you? Go f*ck yourself. How dare you take advantage of me? And I hope you rot.”

This is the interview on Entertainment Tonight. Trigger warning: The video discusses sensitive issues including sexual assault.