Janet Jackson opens up for the first time about her divorce after her baby's birth.

Three weeks after Janet Jackson separated from her husband, the 50-year-old has broken her silence.

Three weeks after it was revealed pop star Janet Jackson had separated from her husband of five years, just three months after they welcomed their first baby, the 50-year-old has broken her silence on the split.

In an emotional video message for fans – in which she confirmed she would be resuming the world tour she put on hold to get pregnant with baby Eissa – the singer told her followers she wanted to “be real”.

"This message was supposed to be about something else but I'll get to that in a minute...I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second," she said, filming herself lying down on her bed.

"Yes, I separated from my husband," she said.

"We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."