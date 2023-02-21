Her name was Janet Guthrie.

Content warning: This story includes mentions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Janet Guthrie has been described by loved ones as "the purest of souls".

She was charismatic, would give people "open, warm hugs" and was a mother figure for many. She was also a mum to two girls, who she adored.

Last week, 51-year-old Janet lost her life.

Emergency services were called to a home on Bribie Island, Queensland, on February 16 to enact a welfare check after reports of a disturbance. On arrival, they found Janet inside the home, deceased.

Police have since described the scene as "very confronting".

The following day police found a 47-year-old man at South Caboolture who helped officers with inquiries. He has since been charged with murder, with police alleging that he was known to Janet.

Police confirmed it was domestic violence related, and the man was also charged with entering a dwelling with the intent of robbery.

Police are still appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage of a 2000 White Isuzu truck utility with Queensland registration 170ZBA on February 15, taken the night before Janet's death.

The vehicle was seen at Bongaree around 5pm on February 15 and later at the Aldi store at Bribie Island. Later in the evening it travelled to the mainland and was sighted at Beachmere and Margate.