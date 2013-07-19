Glee star talks about Cory Monteith on Jay Leno.

Jane Lynch held back tears last night as she spoke to Jay Leno about Cory Monteith.

Appearing on Leno for a pre-planned visit to promote her latest project, Jane Lynch graciously answered questions about her co-star’s death.

“He was a bright light in our family,” she said.

When Leno asked how she would like people to remember him, she simply answered “He once flew across the country on his own nickel to meet a sick kid whose last wish was to meet him. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

Thirty-one-year-old Monteith died last week in Vancouver from an overdose of heroin and alcohol.

Watch the video here:

Remember when Kanye pulled his 2011 “BEYONCE HAD THE GREATEST VIDEO OF ALL TIME” move, and left Taylor Swift on stage looking like a sad little lamb? Um, of course you do. Who doesn’t.

What nobody knew about until today however, was that Kanye went to dinner after the now infamous MTV Music Awards ceremony and continued to diss poor old Swifty. How do we know? Gawker just released a secret recording.

It’s basically just a lot of Kanye talking about the greatness that is Kanye. Oh, and did we mention he thinks Beyonce had the greatest video of all time because HE is so talented? This is how he came to that conclusion:

“I’m pushing the envelope! I wrote my f—in ‘Run This Town’ verse for a f—-in’ month! When I heard Eminem’s verse on the Drake s—, I went back and rewrote my s— for two days. I canceled appointments to rewrite! I f—in’ care! You know what I’m saying? And that’s what I’m saying. Because I did that, Taylor Swift cannot win over Beyoncé! Because I wrote my verse in two days, Taylor Swift cannot beat Beyoncé.”

DON’T YOU GET IT?!? KANYE CARES.

But not about Pink, apparently:

“What the f— was Pink performing? Don’t nobody know that song. Pink performed twice! Two songs? How the f— Pink perform two songs and I didn’t even get asked to perform ‘Heartless.’ ‘Heartless’ is the biggest song of the year! It had the most spins of the first quarter! I don’t know that Pink song!”

It’s unclear whether Tay Tay has heard the leaked recording, but she did tweet this yesterday after the announcement of this year’s MTV nominations:

Two VMA nominations!! If you vote and get us one, I promise to keep a firmer grip on the mic this time ;) http://t.co/nK9rhV95RP — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 17, 2013

Hmmm….