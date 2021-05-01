An early loss, an infamous mug shot and death threats: Jane Fonda, Hollywood's unlikely rebel.

In 2019, at the age of 81, Jane Fonda ended up in handcuffs four Fridays in a row.

Grinning behind large sunglasses, the two-time Oscar winner was filmed being led away from the US Capitol building in Washington D.C. for engineering a sit-in at the Hart Senate Office Building. Her goal: to encourage lawmakers to take urgent action on the climate crisis.

These 'Fire Drill Fridays', which she coordinated with Greenpeace and Code Pink, attracted many of Fonda's famous friends and concerned citizens eager to curb global greenhouse gas emissions.

The movement adopted the colour red, and so each Friday, Fonda wrapped herself in a chic, crimson coat she'd bought on sale (her last ever clothing purchase), and marched down to the Capitol.

Jane Fonda being detained at a Fire Drill Friday rally. Image: Getty.

As well as becoming a pop culture meme of 2019, Fonda's coat had a dual purpose. She later told the Washington Post that when she spent the night in jail after her fourth arrest for civil disobedience in late November, she used it as a mattress to cushion her sore bones.

It's just the latest cause in the career of one of Hollywood's most dogged activists.

Jane Fonda, the feminist.

Jane Fonda was born to a life of privilege. White, wealthy, and the daughter of famous actor Henry Fonda and Canadian socialite Frances Ford Seymour. But her childhood was a traumatic one.