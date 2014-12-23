Take a peek inside our Editor in Chief's wedding day.

On Sunday our beautiful Editor in Chief Jamila Rizvi got married to her partner Jeremy and, we’re just going to say it, it was possibly the best wedding ever.

The location was Stones of the Yarra Valley in Victoria. The styling – by The Style Co – was perfect. The weather was divine. (And the wine was also rather nice.)

We thought it would be rude to keep all the pictures to ourselves – so here they are.

We’ve also got interviews with Jamila’s hair stylist Lauren MacKeller and makeup artist Hannah Sinkinson about how they created Jamila’s look below the gallery.

Jam and Jez get married.

The Hair.

Jamila’s hair was styled by Lauren MacKeller at Edwards and Co in the Melbourne CBD.

Did Jamila tell you what she wanted for her wedding hair or did you work together?

We had a few practices and brainstorming sessions in the couple of hair appointments leading up to the wedding. We were originally thinking of doing an ‘out’ style and it wasn’t until the few days leading up to the wedding that Jamila made the decision to go ‘up’. So we just rolled with it and did it on the day. She’s very trusting and basically let me do my own thing!

How would you describe Jamila’s wedding hair?

Romantic, soft, and whimsical.

What was the inspiration?

I took inspiration from the beautiful detailing in the dress, that I wanted to show off by lifting the hair well off the neck. Also the setting of the wedding was at the very beautiful Stones in the Yarra valley, so I wanted the hair to reflect with that and to not be too formal or ‘done’.

Talk us through the process. What time did you start in the morning and how long did it take?

We started at 6.45am! It was a two-part process, as I had to curl the hair and let it set while Jamila had her makeup done. Then I sectioned the hair from ear to ear, and made a high ponytail base to anchor the hair to (there's a lot of it!)

I had left a 3cm perimeter of hair around the hairline, which I then swept up into the ponytailed hair, gently twisting and pinning sections around to create a soft unstructured bun shape, leaving some looseness so that it didn't look too 'bridal'.

Then the sides of the front were gently raked back with my fingers so that the wave was still visible and not too tight. The final sections were the front which I used my hands to create a bit of lift (with the help of a volumising dry texture spray called Uplifting Root Blast by Bamboo) so that there was soft volume and texture at the front.

I wanted it to look a bit organic and not overly combed or worked.

Did you have to do anything in particular to make sure the hairstyle stayed in tact? How many bobby pins did you use?

Haha a few!! I joked that my wedding gift to Jamila was the 200 bobby pins that she had just inherited and that if she couldn't get it out at the end of the day, I could pretty much guarantee it would still be in and looking great the next day. It wasn't going anywhere!

Jamila has a lot of hair and it can be quite heavy, which is why I used the ponytail as a base and broke the hairstyle down into a few parts- it needed a bit of scaffolding! But the overall look still needed to be effortless and she wore it beautifully.

What do you love about the style?

I loved the final touches of the flowers underneath at the back, and the softness through the top; by keeping all the hair off her face, Jamila looked fresh and elegant all at the same time.

Did you do anything else special that we need to know about?

Lots of anti humidity products to keep the frizz at bay - I used End doctor and Builders Paradise, both by Evo.