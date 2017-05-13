Jamie Oliver wants Australian 'nutrition gurus' to stop spreading "crap" advice.

His comments come as blogger Belle Gibson, 25, awaits penalties (potentially up to $220,000) for 'misleading and deceptive conduct' over false claims that she cured her brain cancer through diet and alternative therapies.

After profiting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a wellness app, book and social media empire, it was revealed Gibson never had the disease.

The responsibility in cases like these, Oliver argues, lies with the publishers.

“Because if you’re going to inspire people en masse to do something and it’s based on ill fact or lies, that’s a big problem,” he told news.com.au.

Less damaging but also problematic is the so-called war on sugar.

While Oliver has been on the front lines in the fight against childhood obesity and instrumental in lobbying the British government to institute a tax on soft drinks in 2016, he notes that there should be room for kids to indulge occasionally outside the rigid diet of those like Paleo fanatic Pete Evans - "life is about having some treats as well."

Besides, if you set a good example at home, the father of five told news.com.au, there's less need to worry.

“Let them get sick [on lollies]," he said, "because once you’ve had too many sweets, you’ll tend not to do it again."

