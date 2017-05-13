Jamie Oliver wants Australian 'nutrition gurus' to stop spreading "crap" advice.

As a vocal healthy eating advocate for nearly two decades, Jamie Oliver is thrilled when famous folks use their profile to spread the message about good nutrition.
But lately, the 41-year-old Brit argues, it’s been going too far.
Speaking to Vanessa Brown of news.com.au, the celebrity chef and qualified nutritionist lamented the recent rise in dietary advice being spouted online by Australian celebrities, bloggers and fitness gurus, most of whom have no formal qualifications in the field.
“There’s a lot of self diagnosis going on, and a lot of bulls**t and a lot of total crap being talked about [in food and nutrition],” Oliver said.
“There’s a lot of lies, like ‘oh I had cancer and I cured myself’ from ‘trusted’ sources — there’s a lot of fake stuff.”