Jamie Oliver 'mixed business with pleasure' and it's lost him $150 million.

If there’s one thing all successful business-y type people agree on – it’s that you should never, ever mix business with pleasure.

Jamie Oliver, everyone’s favourite celebrity chef, has just learnt that lesson the hard way.

Oliver revealed that he’s lost $150 million over the last three years because he hired family members and friends to work with him in his restaurant/cookbook/TV show empire.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Oliver admitted that while he “may have made money” in the last few years, he is down $150 million since his popularity peaked in 2014.

Oliver partly blames his money woes on that “30 to 40 bit” of his life where he didn’t plan for his financial future well.

“I basically squirrelled nothing away, I built no safety and I had a slightly weird view of the recession,” he said.

But the 42-year-old also revealed that he now has “lists of friends that I shouldn’t have collaborated with” and acknowledges you should “never mix business and pleasure”.

We first saw Oliver in 1999 when the BBC debuted his TV show The Naked Chef. The celebrity chef now has 48 restaurants in the UK alone and 19 books printed in 36 languages worldwide.