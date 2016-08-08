Jamie Oliver has announced the birth of his fifth child.

Posting on Instagram this morning, the celebrity chef said he and wife Jools are thrilled to be bringing another baby boy into the world.

“And then this just happened guys!! IT’S A BABY BOY,” he wrote to his 4.7 million fans on the platform.

Despite the excitement surrounding the birth, Oliver said the couple are yet to name the newest addition their sizeable family.

If the couple wouldn't mind, we have some suggestions…

Oliver praised his wife Jools for her composure during the birth, explaining that she gave birth naturally and in the presence of two of their pair’s eldest daughters.

“Everyone in the Oliver family is very surprised and beyond happy. He arrived safely, mum was really really amazing, unbelievably composed, natural birth and my two eldest Girls got to come in at the very end as the baby was born which was amazing to witness very very emotional,” he said.

According to the chef, both mum and baby are well lest a little tired after the big birth.